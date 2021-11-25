SP chief Akhilesh meets AAP’s Sanjay, agree to ‘work together to oust BJP’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh and agreed to “work together to ensure the ouster” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 state assembly polls, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting came a day after the SP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) sealed an alliance for next year’s elections and gave rise to speculation that the SP and AAP might also join hands for the polls.

“Yes, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader Sanjay Singh met here on Wednesday. Both the parties have agreed in-principle to ensure ouster of the BJP in 2022 assembly elections,” said SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Singh said the meeting was held on the “common agenda” of ensuring UP’s development. “A strategic discussion was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed,” Singh said after the meeting.

He, however, remained tight-lipped on if the SP and AAP will contest the polls in an alliance. “The discussion has just started... A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later.”

“The opposition is jittery over the BJP’s popularity. So it is making efforts to align with the people instead of parties in the polls. It has seen the fate of such in 2019 polls. The people of the state are with chief minister Yogi Adityanath to build a new Uttar Pradesh,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan.

Alliance with Apna Dal (K)

Akhilesh on Wednesday also held talks with Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel and the two sides agreed to forge an alliance for the upcoming polls, Patel said.

“We had a discussion with Akhilesh ji and our alliance has been finalised. We are allying with parties of the same ideology and we will soon be sharing the dais,” Patel said.

She added that the two sides were yet to finalise seat-sharing but hinted that her party might contest on 20-25 of the state’s 403 seats.

“There were no discussions on the number of seats during the meeting. Discussions are going on at many seats. We will have 20-25 seats,” she added.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed that the SP and the Apna Dal have finalised an alliance for 2022 polls. “Both the parties have forged an alliance,” said Chaudhary the number of seats to be shared would be discussed later.

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Krishna Patel’s daughter Anupriya Patel is already an ally of the ruling BJP.

