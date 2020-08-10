‘Special day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands’, says PM Modi ahead of submarine OFC launch

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Monday a “very special day for the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands”, hours ahead of the launch of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He is scheduled to launch the submarine cable connectivity via video conferencing.

“Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated,” the PM said in a tweet.

Today, 10th August is a special day for my sisters and brothers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At 10:30 this morning, the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated.https://t.co/lJGVG3VAmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2020

He also said that the OFC will provide “high-speed broadband connectivity and a big boost for the local economy”.

“Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures: High-speed broadband connectivity, fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services, big boost to the local economy, delivery of e-governance, telemedicine and tele-education,” read another tweet by the prime minister.

The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat.

Interacting with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, the PM said that internet connectivity in the islands will go through a sea change after the launch of the facility. It is expected to deliver faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services at par with other parts of the country.

The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 10:30 am.