Special exam to be held later for law students celebrating Eid on May 28: DU to HC after student files plea

Delhi University on Tuesday informed the high court that it will conduct a special examination after July 4 for any students who wish to observe Eid al-Azha on May 28 and thus are unable to appear for the exam scheduled by the law faculty on that date.

Petitioner student had objected to DU's decision to proceed with holding an exam on May 28 despite the central government notifying that date as a holiday for Eid.(Photo: universityofdelhi.in)

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The submission was made by DU's lawyer Mohinder Rupal before a Delhi HC bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh, on a petition filed by a Muslim student of the sixth semester, Faculty of Law, challenging the university’s May 25 decision to conduct examinations on May 28, which happens to be Bakrid.

"(The DU counsel said) students belonging to the minority community and/or students who wish to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Azha on May 28, 2026, may inform the Dean, Faculty of Law, by tomorrow (May 27) and the exam proposed to be held on that day will be held after July 4. Taking his statement on record, the petition is disposed of," the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} The court clarified that the rescheduled examination date will be communicated to the students at least a week in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court clarified that the rescheduled examination date will be communicated to the students at least a week in advance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner, Saif Rashid Saeed, had objected to the DU's decision to proceed with holding the examination on May 28 despite the central government notifying that date as a holiday for Eid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner, Saif Rashid Saeed, had objected to the DU's decision to proceed with holding the examination on May 28 despite the central government notifying that date as a holiday for Eid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The petition said the university's scheduling of the examination on May 28 was arbitrary, unreasonable and deprived the petitioner and other similarly placed students of their right to peacefully observe and celebrate an important religious festival. The petitioner's counsel had noted that even the Supreme Court and the high court have declared May 28 as a holiday for the festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition said the university's scheduling of the examination on May 28 was arbitrary, unreasonable and deprived the petitioner and other similarly placed students of their right to peacefully observe and celebrate an important religious festival. The petitioner's counsel had noted that even the Supreme Court and the high court have declared May 28 as a holiday for the festival. {{/usCountry}}

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