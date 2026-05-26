Clashes erupt in Mumbai's Mira Road over alleged goat sacrifice ahead of Eid al-Adha, FIR filed

Clashes broke out in Mumbai's Mira Road over an alleged plan to sacrifice goats ahead of Eid al-Adha festivities. As per visuals shared by the news agency ANI, a protest was held outside an apartment complex in Poonam Cluster 1 against goats being kept on the premises. On Monday night, a scuffle broke out between the two groups over the alleged illegal presence of goats in the society. (Representational/Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

Speaking to ANI, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Coordinator Harsh Singh alleged that around 40 to 50 goats were brought inside the premises. The VHP coordinator added that the goats' presence causes many difficulties, including breathing problems, for senior citizens.

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"BMC did not even allow them to do this. The goats were brought here illegally," Singh said, further alleging that he was also attacked by a Muslim person with a knife and injured his hand.

"We went to the Police Station, and an FIR was registered. The section of attempt to murder was not included in the FIR. Our primary demand is that Section 307 (attempt to murder) be registered against the accused," the VHP coordinator added further.