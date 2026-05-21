New Delhi, With Eid-ul-Azha set to be celebrated on May 28, the Delhi government on Thursday directed officials to intensify enforcement against illegal slaughter, unauthorised animal trade and cruelty towards animals across the national capital, according to a statement. Delhi govt steps up vigil ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, orders strict action against illegal slaughter

During a review meeting, Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said stringent action must be taken against illegal transportation of animals, illegal slaughter and cruelty towards animals.

Mishra said, "To ensure animal welfare and public hygiene during Eid-ul-Azha, permission for sacrifice should be allowed only at authorised and designated locations."

He also directed the complete ban on the slaughter or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals must be strictly enforced.

The minister also instructed that no sacrifice should take place on roads, streets or other public places. Buying and selling animals in public spaces is illegal, and strict action should be taken on complaints, he said.

Mishra directed officials to ensure that animal blood does not flow into roads, drains or canals and that remains left after sacrifice are disposed of according to prescribed safety standards.

Referring to the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, the minister said effective implementation of laws related to animal protection and welfare is necessary.

Mishra said cruelty towards animals is punishable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and directed officials to register criminal cases in instances of illegal transportation of animals, operation of illegal slaughterhouses and other violations.

He instructed officials to ensure compliance with safety, health and welfare standards during animal transportation and asked the local administration, police and other departments to coordinate closely, especially in sensitive areas.

The minister appealed to citizens to inform authorities about incidents of illegal transportation of animals, cruelty or illegal slaughter.

He directed officials to launch awareness campaigns through posters, social media and other communication platforms to spread information about animal welfare laws and civic responsibilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.