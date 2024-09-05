Special HC bench to hear matters related to Malayalam film industry sexual abuse

A special Kerala high court bench will hear matters related to the Justice Hema Committee report that documented systemic sexual abuse of women actors and technicians in the Malayalam film industry. It was unclear whether the special bench will have a woman judge head. (PTI)

A bench of acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu announced the formation of the special bench in open court on Thursday while hearing producer Sajimon Parayil’s appeal against a single-judge bench order approving the decision to release the panel report after redacting sensitive information.

It was unclear whether the special bench will have a woman judge head. There was also no clarity on how many judges will be part of it. The special bench is also likely to hear pleas demanding criminal action against those named in the report and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the allegations of sexual abuse.

The high court has asked the state government to submit the entire Hema panel report including the redacted portions in a sealed cover before September 10.

The Hema Committee report, released on August 19, highlighted an all-male “power group” behind unofficial and illegal bans, widespread wage-related disputes, and poor treatment of junior artists.

Prominent actors and industry figures have faced sexual abuse allegations since the report was released and reignited the #MeToo movement in the film industry. A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the charges and cases registered over them.