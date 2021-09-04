‘Special moment for Indian sports’: Modi lauds Paralympians for bagging gold, silver in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Paralympians Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana for clinching the respective gold and silver medals for India in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SHI today at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. Taking to his official handle on Twitter, the Prime Minister said that this is a “special moment for Indian sports” and wished both the talented para-athletes the very best for their futures.

Shooter Manish Narwal scored a total of 218.2 in the final, creating a Paralympic record in the process of winning the gold medal. Lauding his great accomplishment at such young age, the Prime Minister called Manish “stupendously talented” and wished him the best for the coming times.

“Glory from the Tokyo Paralympics continues,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times.”

Manish's teammate Singhraj Adana fell short by just a bit today; however, in no less an achievement, managed to bag the silver medal after scoring 216.7 in the final. Wishing him the best for his future endeavours, the Prime Minister congratulated Singhraj and said that India is rejoicing at his feat.

“The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again!” the Prime Minister said. “He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Earlier, the two Indian shooters had a good show in the qualification round to reach the final. While Manish amassed 533-7x points, Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series t the Asaka Shooting Range. Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot after the end of the qualification round.

The other Indian in the fray, shooter Akash failed to book the final berth as he ended with 507-3x points, finishing 27th in the qualifying round.

As the pistol is held with one hand only, athletes in the SH1 category have an impairment affecting one arm and/or the legs, for example resulting from amputations or spinal cord injuries. P4 is a classification for the mixed 50m air pistol competition. Some shooters compete in a seated position, while others take aim in a standing position as defined in the rules.