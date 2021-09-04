Home / Sports / Others / Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj Adana wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event
Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana.(File)
Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal wins gold medal, Singhraj Adana wins silver in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event

Tokyo Paralympics: The two shooters take India's tally to 15 medals so far in his career. 
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:28 AM IST

India's Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana claimed two medals for India in men's P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1. While Manish Narwal won the gold medal, Singhraj Adana claimed the silver medal. The two shooters took India's tally to 15 medals at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Manish scored a total of 218.2 in the final, creating a Paralympic record in the process of winning the gold medal. His Indian teammate Singhraj Adana just fell short, scoring 216.7 in the final.

Earlier, the two Indian shooters had a good show in the qualification round to reach the final. While Manish amassed 533-7x points, Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series.

Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot after the end of the qualification round. Another Indian shooter, Akash failed to book the final berth as he ended with 507-3x points.

(With agency inputs, more details awaited)

