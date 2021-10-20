Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aryan Khan's bail application rejected, will remain in Arthur Road jail

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha were among the eight accused who have so far been held by the NCB in the drugs case that was busted after the central agency raided Cordelia – a Goa-bound cruise ship, earlier this month.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, will continue to remain in jail after the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday dismissed his bail plea application in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs’ case. The 23-year-old has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since October 7 after being initially held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2.

Besides Aryan, the court rejected the bail applications of other accused persons Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha were among eight accused who have so far been held by the NCB in the drugs case that was busted after the central agency raided Cordelia – a Goa-bound cruise ship, earlier this month.

The case has created enormous buzz and also saw NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleging that he is being followed by and spied on by two Mumbai Police personnel. His security was tightened last week after he met Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, seeking the same.

 

