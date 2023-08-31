Special session of Parliament on Sept 18-22, says Pralhad Joshi, sparks buzz

NEW DELHI: A special session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22, with five sittings, union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said: “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament. (X/JoshiPralhad)

“Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he said .

The government is yet to disclose the agenda for the session that comes weeks after parliament’s monsoon session was wrapped up on August 11 after 17 sittings.

“The government has the prerogative of calling the session. Since the government has decided to call a special session, it has made a formal announcement today. The agenda will also be subsequently announced,” an official said.

The decision to convene a session of Parliament rests with the government and is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The official cited above declined to comment on whether any urgent bills could be introduced for passage during the special session.

A senior official of the parliamentary affairs ministry said the agenda of the special session will be finalised next week and could include “a discussion on a key issue and a few bills”

A National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leader ruled out the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code bill being introduced in the special session. “There is no plan whatsoever to bring a UCC bill now,” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, a special session of Rajya Sabha was held in February 1977 for two days for the extension of the President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and Nagaland under the second proviso to Article 356(4). Another two-day special session (158th Session) was held on June, 3 in 1991 for approval of the President’s Rule in Haryana, under the proviso to Article 356(3). As per the Rajya Sabha records, on both these occasions, the Upper House met when the Lok Sabha was under dissolution.

During the UPA era, a special session of Lok Sabha was called in July 2008 for a trust vote after the Left parties withdrew support from the Manmohan Singh government.

Past governments have called many special sittings of the Houses to commemorate the Constitution Day, Quit India Movement and other special occasions.

In 2017, the then Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral in a private member Bill suggested the introduction of special session in addition to the existing three sessions to compensate for the hours unutilised due to disruptions.

