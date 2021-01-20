IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
india news

Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held

Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)

Two armed reserve police constables died in Chennai on Tuesday after a BMW car rammed into their bike while they rode to report to duty. The driver of the car, 25-year-old S Amrut, has been booked under Section 304 (ii) (punishment for an act that is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

CCTV footage shows that while the policemen, identified as B Raveendran, 32 and V Karthik, 34, were taking a right turn on their bike, the speeding black BMW, hit them, throwing them off the two-wheeler. The accident occurred near a private school in Chennai’s Mogappair East while the policemen were on their way to work in Koyambedu.

Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.

“It wasn’t a case of drunk driving,” said inspector Hari, who is attached to the Thirumangalam traffic investigation police station. Amrut and two of his friends, all in their early 20s, were in the BMW.

“All of them, including the driver, are students who were returning home early morning from a birthday party. The driver was speeding and couldn’t control the car,” the inspector added.

The driver has been remanded to two weeks’ judicial custody at the Saidapet jail. City police commissioner Mahesh Aggarwal tweeted that they ‘lost two brave hearts to reckless driving’ and that Raveendran and Karthik were riding wearing helmets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu news tamil nadu road accident
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.