Home / India News / Speeding luxury car mows down 9 people helping accident victims in Ahmedabad

Speeding luxury car mows down 9 people helping accident victims in Ahmedabad

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 09:25 AM IST

People aware of the matter said the luxury Jaguar car was estimated to be speeding at 120 km per hour when it hit those at the site from behind

At least nine people, including a police constable, were killed when a speeding luxury car crashed into a group of people helping those injured in an earlier collision between an SUV and a truck on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad.

The scene of the accident. (ANI)
The scene of the accident. (ANI)

People aware of the matter said the luxury Jaguar car was estimated to be speeding at 120 km per hour when it hit those at the site from behind.

“Nine people have been killed and 13 others were injured, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 1.30am on Thursday when a luxury car ran into a crowd gathered near the ISKCON bridge on the SG Highway. We are in the process of filing an FIR [first information report[,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

A homeguard, who rushed to the scene to provide assistance after the first accident, was among those killed. The driver of the luxury vehicle, whose identity was immediately unclear, also suffered injuries.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out