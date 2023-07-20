Speeding luxury car mows down 9 people helping accident victims in Ahmedabad

At least nine people, including a police constable, were killed when a speeding luxury car crashed into a group of people helping those injured in an earlier collision between an SUV and a truck on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad. The scene of the accident. (ANI)

People aware of the matter said the luxury Jaguar car was estimated to be speeding at 120 km per hour when it hit those at the site from behind.

“Nine people have been killed and 13 others were injured, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place around 1.30am on Thursday when a luxury car ran into a crowd gathered near the ISKCON bridge on the SG Highway. We are in the process of filing an FIR [first information report[,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

A homeguard, who rushed to the scene to provide assistance after the first accident, was among those killed. The driver of the luxury vehicle, whose identity was immediately unclear, also suffered injuries.