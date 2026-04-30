'No one is answering': SpiceJet cancellations at Mumbai airport leave passengers stranded for hours | Videos

Multiple SpiceJet flights were faced with inordinate cancellations and delays on Wednesday, April 29, from Mumbai, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, looking for answers on what to do.

SpiceJet said that two flights, going from Mumbai to Ahemdabad, were delayed owing to weather conditions at previous stations. (HT)

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According to the airline, three SpiceJet flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Gorakhpur, and Bengaluru were cancelled due to “operational reasons”. The airline said that the reasons included grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather conditions at the previous station, Bagdogra.

“Three SpiceJet departures from Mumbai, SG 631 (Mumbai-Delhi), SG 553 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur) and SG 669 (Mumbai-Bengaluru), were cancelled on April 29 due to operational reasons, including the grounding of an aircraft and adverse weather at the previous station (Bagdogra) of the operating aircraft, which led to FDTL limitations for the crew,” said SpiceJet spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} The airline added that two flights, going from Mumbai to Ahemdabad, were delayed owing to weather conditions at previous stations. “Additionally, two Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights were delayed due to adverse weather at the previous stations – Varanasi and Bagdogra – of the operating aircraft and have since departed with a delay,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airline added that two flights, going from Mumbai to Ahemdabad, were delayed owing to weather conditions at previous stations. “Additionally, two Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights were delayed due to adverse weather at the previous stations – Varanasi and Bagdogra – of the operating aircraft and have since departed with a delay,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To make up for the flights that were cancelled, the airline said that they are operating additional flights on Thursday, April 30, to accommodate the affected passengers. ”We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding,” it said. ‘Pilots saying ground staff disappeared’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make up for the flights that were cancelled, the airline said that they are operating additional flights on Thursday, April 30, to accommodate the affected passengers. ”We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate their understanding,” it said. ‘Pilots saying ground staff disappeared’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visuals from the spot show passengers waiting in long queues with their luggage, trying to get answers from the airline staff. In one of the videos, passengers inside an aircraft are seen confronting the queue on what is causing the delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from the spot show passengers waiting in long queues with their luggage, trying to get answers from the airline staff. In one of the videos, passengers inside an aircraft are seen confronting the queue on what is causing the delay. {{/usCountry}}

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“The pilots are complaining that you guys have run away from the aircraft. People are asking for water, no one is answering,” one of the passengers is heard saying in a video.

Another passenger said that they have “never heard of an instance where a pilot is telling passengers he has no clue where the ground staff is and that they have "disappeared".”

Some passengers also complained that the ground staff was not present, so their luggage was not loaded, forcing them to wait with no answers.

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