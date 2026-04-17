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SpiceJet flight clips Akasa plane at Delhi airport; probe ordered

The incident occurred around 2.15pm near Terminal 1 in IGI.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 01:52 pm IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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Two aircraft — operated by SpiceJet and Akasa — clipped wings while taxiing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday afternoon, damaging both planes, airport officials said, adding that all the passengers were safe.

A broken part of a SpiceJet Boeing aircraft wing lodged in an Akasa Air plane at the Delhi airport on Thursday.(ANI)

Later in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a probe has been launched, and an air traffic controller and the SpiceJet pilots have been de-rostered pending investigation.

The incident occurred around 2.15pm near Terminal 1, when a SpiceJet flight arriving from Leh was taxiing to its parking bay and struck an Akasa aircraft that was stationary and preparing for departure to Hyderabad.

An airport official said there was visible damage to both aircraft, with a portion of the SpiceJet wing lodged in the Akasa aircraft.

“The Akasa flight QP-1406, heading to Hyderabad, had taxied out of the bay, while the SpiceJet flight SG-124 had arrived from Leh and was taxiing into the stand when the wings of the two aircraft clipped,” the official said.

The DGCA, in a release, stated, “The winglet of a SpiceJet aircraft, which was taxiing to the allocated parking bay after operating flight SG-124 (Leh–Delhi) at Terminal 1, hit the horizontal tail surface of an Akasa aircraft positioned on the apron after push-back for operating a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. Due to the impact, the right-hand side winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft and the horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa aircraft were damaged.”

It was not known how many passengers were there in the both the flights.

 
delhi airport spicejet plane crash
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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