SpiceJet MD booked in cheating case, airline rejects charges as bogus

The Gurugram Police have booked SpiceJet managing director (MD) Ajay Singh for allegedly duping a businessman by giving him an invalid depository instruction slip (DIS) of shares worth ₹10 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) on July 7 on the basis of Gurugram resident Amit Arora’s complaint.

SpiceJet issued a press statement calling the complaint frivolous, mischievous, and completely bogus. It added the complainant got the FIR registered to hurt Singh and the company. The company said that a defamation suit will be filed against the complainant and they expected the FIR to be quashed.

Poonam Hooda, in charge of Gurugram’s Sushant Lok police station, said that they registered the case after conducting a preliminary investigation. “No arrests have been made so far and we are conducting technical as well as other investigations. We have recovered all the evidence from the complainant and his statement has been recorded,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora owns lounges and other business establishments at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other places.

Police said Arora alleged Singh provided him the DIS in 2016 for his services to the airline. They added he claimed to have realised the DIS was invalid when he tried to use it for getting the shares.

Arora said he met Singh in May 2019 and the MD took the alleged invalid slip back with a promise to provide a fresh one. He added Singh allegedly kept delaying it citing a dispute.