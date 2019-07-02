SpiceJet plane overshoots runway while landing in rain-hit Mumbai

A SpiceJet plane from Jaipur overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain late on Monday night, officials said.

“All passengers are safe,” said an official at Chhratrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, sources said that few passengers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The incident occurred just before midnight as flight, SG 6237, touched down in the city at around 11.15pm. The main runway of the airport was shut for operations. No official statement was issued by the airlines on the incident.

Praveen Berad, one of the passengers on board tweeted, “ Jaipur to Mumbai spice jet flight SG6237 slips on runway while lending. All passengers Safe..mild injuries to 3-4 passengers..rest okk” (sic).

After this incident, air traffic increased over the city airport, leading to flights go-arounds and diversions. Air India AI 868 was one among the flights to abort landing. Air France flight AF 218 from Paris to Mumbai had to be diverted.

According to flightradar24, an online portal to monitor real time flight movements on map, arrivals were delayed by an average of 48 minutes, and departures were delayed by 25 minutes post the incident.

Heavy rains battered the country’s financial capital on Monday causing disruption to the commuter train network, snarling traffic on water-logged streets and delaying flights from the country’s second-busiest airport.

The city, home to India’s two biggest stock exchanges and the headquarters of several major companies, has been hit by heavy rain since Sunday night and could get more over the next 24 hours, the Met department said.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 00:50 IST