SpiceJet turbulence: DGCA says 2 passengers in ICU, crew off-rostered till probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said two of the 15 passengers injured due to the severe mid-air turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were undergoing treatment in a critical care unit. Earlier, a SpiceJet official had said eight of those hospitalised had been discharged.

The aviation regulator said it was taking the flight’s crew off the roster, the aircraft’s engineer and the in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre pending investigation, according to a PTI report.

Earlier, it said it had instituted a multidisciplinary team to inquire into the severe turbulence incident a day ago.

The DGCA said at present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday was grounded in Kolkata, while the rest of its fleet were in operation.

SpiceJet said its seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members urging passengers to remain seated on its flight. It had also said the flight's crew were not being "utilised" pending the investigation.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the matter was being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness and the investigation report would be shared soon.

"The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident,"he said, adding, "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed."

