News / India News / SpiceJet woman passenger alleges inappropriate behaviour by co-passenger on Kolkata- Bagdogra flight

SpiceJet woman passenger alleges inappropriate behaviour by co-passenger on Kolkata- Bagdogra flight

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 02:45 PM IST

The woman demanded an action against the accused but did not file a written complaint after the man tendered her an apology.

In yet another incident of unruly behaviour on a flight, a woman aboard a SpiceJet flight on Sunday alleged that a co-passenger behaved with her inappropriately, the airline said in a statement. The flight, which took off from Kolkata, was en route to Bagdogra.

Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour by co-passenger on SpiceJet flight(AFP File Photo)
Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour by co-passenger on SpiceJet flight(AFP File Photo)

According to SpiceJet's spokesperson, the cabin crew relocated the seat of the male passenger after receiving the complaint. Although, the accused co-passenger denied the allegations.

“On January 31, while SpiceJet flight SG 592 was en route from Kolkata to Bagdogra, an incident occurred involving a female passenger, who alleged inappropriate behaviour by her co-passenger. The cabin crew promptly intervened to address the situation,” the statement said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Upon landing, both passengers were taken to the CISF officials by the airline's security staff. The woman demanded action against the accused but did not file a written complaint after the man tendered her an apology.

“The female passenger demanded action against the co-passenger. At this, the accused co-passenger tendered an apology in the presence of CISF staff. The female passenger left the airport without filing any written complaint, hindering further investigation by SpiceJet…Throughout the incident, our cabin crew actively assisted the female passenger and ensured her comfort and safety,” SpiceJet's statement read.

In the past few months, several such incidents of passengers behaving in an unruly manner mid-air have been reported. One of the first cases that came to light was of Shankar Mishra on November 26, 2022, where he allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in the case. However, he was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

(With inputs from ANI)

