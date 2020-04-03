Covid-19: ‘Spike in J&K cases due to aggressive testing, tracing’, says Governor GC Murmu

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:58 IST

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has seen a spike in coronavirus cases recently with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rising to 70. Two people have died from the infection while three were cured. Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, however, says this is because of an aggressive testing and tracing strategy. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he outlined the steps taken by the government to contain the pandemic:

Q: Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir have risen in the past few days. Is contract tracing emerging as a big challenge for you, especially as many people have come from outside the country?

A: Screening of all individuals coming from outside was initiated on March 4. Till now, nearly 18,000 travellers and persons in contact with the suspected and positive cases with travel history abroad have been put under surveillance. Out of these, 10,694 are in home quarantine, 65 in hospital isolation, 622 in hospital quarantine, 4109 in home surveillance and 2187 with travel history abroad have completed their 28 days surveillance period. Till date, 1084 samples have been sent for testing of which 1010 tested negative, 70 positive (17 from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir division) with the number of deaths at 2.

The government has undertaken an aggressive contact tracing and testing campaign — that is why there is surge in the number of confirmed positive cases.

Q: Have you sought the assistance of army and paramilitary forces in controlling the situation?

A: No direct assistance of army and paramilitary forces has been currently sought to control the situation, though the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deployed with the local police to assist in maintaining the restrictions during the lockdown. We have isolation and quarantine facilities in army hospitals across the UT. We have requested the army to provide additional isolation facilities of 500 beds each in J&K.

Q: You have also started declaring Red zones in some parts of the UT? How alarming is the situation in those areas?

A: To take precautions and contain the spread of Covid-19, 38 villages across J&K have been declared as Red Zones, where complete restrictions have been enforced for movement of people. All essential commodities are being provided to the residents of these zones. The situation in these areas is not alarming but extra precaution is being taken.

Around 900 people of the UT are suspected to have participated in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi from March 14 to March 21. Of these, 550 have been identified and quarantined and the survey and verifications for the remaining is on. We have intensified contact tracing campaign of the people who had this congregation at Delhi and are conducting 100% testing of such people and their contacts.

Q: Videos are in circulation in social media showing police using force on residents, doctors, and even government officials to enforce a strict lockdown. Have you advised the police to refrain from such acts?

A: J&K police is directly assisting the administration. People are exhibiting restraint and discipline during the current situation. Police is strictly controlling the situation as well as providing all necessary help and co-ordination, including distribution of ration to the needy.

Q: Given the pandemic, is there any plan to restore 4G internet services for better connectivity and information dissemination?

A: Currently, 3G facility by certain identified telecom providers with adequate precautions is available. The administration ensured that people did not suffer due to the internet blockade by making available internet facilities in the office of district magistrates.

Q: There have also been demands to release prisoners on humanitarian grounds. Have you arrived at any decision in this regard?

A: A committee has been constituted headed by chairman, state legal authority, to consider the release of prisoners on parole or interim bail depending upon the nature of the offence. Jammu and Kashmir Temporary Suspension of Sentence, Rules, 2020, have been notified, and the Director General of Police, Prisons, has been empowered to grant parole or furlough to specific category of prisoners on the recommendations of jail superintendents.