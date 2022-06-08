Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Spoof video of Qatar Airways' CEO goes viral in India. Here's why
india news

Spoof video of Qatar Airways' CEO goes viral in India. Here's why

A social media user called for the ‘bycott’ of Qatar Airways after Qatar's response to the comments of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on the Prophet. 
The spoof video of Qatar Airways CEO's response to Vashudev's call to ‘bycott' Qatar Airways has gone viral. 
Published on Jun 08, 2022 07:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A spoof video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker is going viral on social media in India after #BycottQatarAirways trended on Twitter following Qatar's condemnation of the statements of the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on the Prophet. A Twitter user going by the name ‘Vashudev’ posted a video calling for the boycott of Qatar Airways in response to Qatar's condemnation.

"I am against Qatar Airways," Vashudev said adding that Qatar has already started laying off Indian people. "Boycott Qatar Airways because we should take a tit-for-tat move," he said.

 

After the video, 'BycottQatarAirways' with the wrong spelling of boycott started trending and a spoof video of the CEO of Qatar Airways urging Vashudev to withdraw his boycott call went viral. The spoof video imagined the CEO's imaginary reaction to the boycott call – to Al Jazeera.

RELATED STORIES

With “fears of dark days ahead”, the CEO in the spoof video said as soon as he came across the boycott video, he cancelled all his meetings and straightaway flew to Qatar. "…Because our biggest shareholder Vashudev decided to boycott our airline from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house. He was having a power cut at that time in his neighbourhood. And he made that devastating video," the CEO in the doctored video made for fun said.

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise. And we don't know how to operate anymore and we have grounded all the flights... we are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back," he said.

"This is a special kind of boycott because it is b-y-c-o-t-t. Vashudev habibi, we are willing to give you one whole plane to make your TikTok videos or maybe we can give you two litres of petrol free," he added.

"Once you come back from the railway track, please consider our offer and take the boycott back," the CEO said in the spoof video.

The video garnered a lot of attention on social media with people not being able to wrap their heads around the boycott call.

Several Muslim nations, including Qatar, have objected to the comments of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against whom the BJP took action for their comments on the Prophet. While the BJP said it resects all religions and henceforth took the action, the external affairs ministry said the comments were the views of the fringe elements and not the views of the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
qatar airways
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP