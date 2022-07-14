Spray lowers Covid viral load by 94%, says study

Glenmark pharma’s nasal spray administered to adult Covid-19 patients showed reduction of the viral load by 94% within 24 hours and by 99% in 48 hours, according to the phase 3 trial results published in The Lancet.

The nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) is designed to kill Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid, in the upper airways. When sprayed over the nasal mucosa, it acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus and prevents it from incubating and spreading to the lungs, the company said.

The study was conducted by Glenmark in 306 vaccinated and non-vaccinated adults suffering from symptomatic mild Covid-19, across 20 clinical sites in India. It was held during the delta and omicron surges.

The double-blind phase 3 clinical trial evaluated a seven-day treatment of NONS plus standard of care versus placebo nasal spray plus standard care in patients with symptomatic Covid-19, the company said.

“The robust double-blind trial demonstrated significant efficacy and remarkable safety of NONS. This therapy has the potential to make a crucial contribution to Covid-19 management, with its ease of use in the current highly transmissible phase of pandemic,” Monika Tandon, senior VP and head - clinical development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark launched the nasal spray under the brand name, FabiSpray, in February this year, after receiving manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India.

