Sputnik V likely to be available in Delhi: Know price, efficacy and other details

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, reports have confirmed. This addition will re-energise the vaccination drive in the Capital as Delhi has been going through a severe vaccine crunch in the past few days. Hospitals were asked only to administer second doses to the population between 18 and 44 years as completing the full course of vaccination is the priority now.

Here's all you need to know about the vaccine

> Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against Covid-19.

> The vaccine developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund was approved in Russia on August 11.

> The two-dose vaccine is now authorised in 67 countries.

> The World Health Organization has not yet approved Sputnik V as an emergency vaccine.

> Sputnik V claimed to have an efficacy rate of over 90 per cent. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have an efficacy of over 90 per cent.

> A single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light is also expected to be approved in India soon.

> Hyderabd's Dr Reddy's Laboratory is the local producer of the vaccine. This firm conducted a small trial of the vaccine among the Indian population too.

> The vaccine was already available in select hospitals in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

> Sputnik is given to private hospitals at a rate of ₹995.40 per dose. The doses that will later be produced by Dr Reddy's will cost less, the company said.

> Apollo Hospital was administering the vaccine at ₹1,250 per dose, but the Centre has fixed the upper cap of Sputnik at ₹1,145 per dose.