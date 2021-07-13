Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sputnik V's commercial roll-out in India in coming weeks: Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the nation for this purpose.(Reuters File Photo)

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has assured to strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V vaccines in the coming weeks. "We will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement, posted in its Twitter handle on Monday.

The Sputnik V vaccine was launched on a soft pilot basis in India earlier on May 14. The nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across the nation.

Starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India - including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Palakkad, Allahabad, Dimapur, Kohima, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Cuttack, Dharwad, Ernakulum, Ratlam, Faridabad, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Gulbarga, Madurai, Guntur, Kannur, Jabalpur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Mysore," said Dr Reddy's Laboratories statement.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the nation for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-outs to the public.

