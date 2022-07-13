Srinagar attack: Investigators scan CCTV footage to identify attackers

Investigators were scanning CCTV footage to identify the terrorists responsible for the attack on a three-member patrol in Srinagar’s Lalbazar on Tuesday, which left an officer dead and two others wounded.

The three were fired near a school, resulting in injuries to three personnel Mushtaq Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad, and Abu Bakar. Assistant sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries while two constables were undergoing treatment.

“After examination of CCTV footage, the militants responsible for the attack will be identified and neutralised,” additional director general of police Vijay Kumar told reporters.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among those who condemned Mushtaq Ahmed’s killing. Mushtaq Ahmad is the ninth policeman, mostly off duty, to be killed in a spate of attacks on police this year.

There have also been a series of attacks on civilians, including migrant workers, in the region over the last year amid an escalation in insurgent violence.

