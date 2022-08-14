Srinagar: Cop injured in encounter between terrorists, security forces

A police personnel was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of Independence Day. A terrorist was also injured in the encounter.

"In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. A terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir police said in a tweet.

Police said that a “chance encounter” started with terrorists in Nowhatta area in the evening for which police and CRPF are on the job.

A police official said bike-borne terrorists fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated.

Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, the official said.

On Monday, the main function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Kashmir, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over it, drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed for surveillance.

Vehicle checking has been intensified, according to officials, while police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations.

A random search of vehicles and frisking of people is also being carried out at several places in the Valley.

Sharpshooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around the stadium to prevent any untoward incidents. Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies)

