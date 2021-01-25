Srinagar night temperature drops to -5.2°C as cold wave returns

Cold wave returned to Kashmir with the night temperature dropping to -5.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday night.

Tourists resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest places in Kashmir, as the night temperature was recorded at 11.5°C and 11.9°C respectively.

In a release, India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that Jammu recorded 6°C.

After a fresh spell of snowfall, the weather across Kashmir will remain dry till the end of this month which will also see the culmination of 40 day Chilai Kalan -- the harshest part of winters in Kashmir. This winter, the Valley witnessed back-to-back spells of snow which led to the accumulation of more than five feet of snow in southern parts as well as upper reaches of Kashmir. For the past two weeks, Kashmir has been witnessing cold wave with night temperature hovering between -5 and -10°C.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been opened for traffic, though today only the stranded vehicles will be allowed to move on it. Air traffic has also been restored.