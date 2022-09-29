Stalin empowers officials to invalidate bogus registrations

Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched an initiative empowering the registering officers to invalidate fraudulently registered property documents in the state.

He handed over the orders issued to cancel the bogus registration of documents to five property owners at the Secretariat here, according to a release from the CMO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move, which follows the implementation of the amended Tamil Nadu Registration Act, spares the aggrieved parties from knocking the doors of courts for justice. They could obtain the much needed relief through the registrars.

The said Act empowers registrars to refuse to register forged documents, those relating to transaction prohibited by any Central or State Act, and those pertaining to transfer of immovable property attached permanently or provisionally by a competent authority.

The registering officials are empowered under Section 77 A of the Act, to cancel registered documents if they are found to have been registered in contravention. The Act also contains provision for awarding imprisonment as penalty.

The Act, amended in September 2021 by the state government, received the Presidential nod earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the chief minister virtually launched the Tatkal registration scheme allowing people to register their documents on auspicious days or instances requiring urgent registration, through the website: https://tnreginet.gov.in The Tatkal (token) booking facility has been introduced in 100 sub-registrar offices on Wednesday. An online facility (https://tnreginet.gov.in) to correct the marriage certificates for obtaining passport and visa has also been launched by the chief minister on the occasion, the release said.