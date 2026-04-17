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Stalin leads SPA protest against delimitation bill across state

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with its coalition partners staged a protest across Tamil Nadu on Thursday by raising black flags and burning copies of the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:16 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), along with its coalition partners staged a protest across Tamil Nadu on Thursday by raising black flags and burning copies of the Centre’s proposed delimitation bill.

Stalin leads SPA protest against delimitation bill across state

Leading the proceedings, DMK President MK Stalin clad in black shirt and trousers, raised a black flag and also burnt the copy of the delimitation bill at the residence of a party functionary in Namakkal.

In his official social media account later on Thursday, he wrote, “Let the fire of opposition spread throughout Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of fascist BJP fall.”

“Today, I have ignited another fire by burning a copy of the Black Law that makes Tamils refugees in their own country. This fire too, will spread throughout the Dravidian land. It will subdue and show the arrogance of the BJP. Say no to NDA,” he said.

During the protest, Stalin was accompanied by DMK Minister Madhivendhan and DMK Namakkal East district secretary Rajesh Kumar.

“The BJP is trying to grant more political strength to Northern states and make southern states lose their political strength. If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not watch and remain quiet. I had said that every family will come to the streets and protest,” he wrote.

Later in the day, DMK members wearing black shirts staged protests in various parts of Tamil Nadu including Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Madurai.

Members of the actor-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the Left Parties CPI, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) also raised black flags and burnt copies of the delimitation bill at their respective offices.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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