Stalin retains his seat in DMK's list of candidates for TN assembly polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday released its first and full list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Party chief MK Stalin is contesting again from Kolathur, while his son Udhaynidhi will debut from Chepauk constituency.

Thanga Tamilselvan, who quit the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to join TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and later the DMK, has been given the ticket from Bodinayakanur. He will face deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

The DMK is contesting the single-phase election in alliance with the Congress and the Left. Apart from these two, the DMK has also firmed up tie-ups with other parties including the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). It is contesting on 173 of the 234 seats and has allotted the rest to its alliance partners.

The election will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The DMK-Congress-Left alliance will seek to oust the BJP-AIADMK alliance and return to power after a gap of a decade.

This is the first assembly election after the demise of towering leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The filing of nominations will start on Friday and the last day is March 19.

The big fights will be between DMK’s Senthil Balaji and transport minister M R Vijayabaskar in Karur. Former mayors of Chennai, AIADMK’s Saidai Duraisamy and DMK’s Ma Subramanian will clash in Saidapet. Environment activist and a pro-jallikattu crusader Karthikeya Senapathy, who joined the DMK in 2020 will go head on with AIADMK heavyweight and minister for municipal administration SP Velumani in his stronghold of Thondamuthur constituency in Coimbatore.

The DMK has retained its party veterans, sitting MLAs and prominent faces across the assembly seats such as party general secretary Durai Murugan, Thangam Thennarsu, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P K Sekhar Babu, former state IT minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna. The AIADMK has retained most of its incumbents apart from fielding two Lok Sabha MPs in party’s list of 177 candidates. However, to challenge chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Edappadi constituency, DMK has fielded Sampath Kumar as a candidate. “He may be an ordinary man but he has the potential to win,” Stalin told reporters after reading out the list of 173 candidates.

The party has fielded only 13 women.

In Trichy, party principal secretary and Trichy West MLA K N Nehru is fielded from the same seat and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will seek re-election from Thiruverumbur constituency. Stalin will file his nomination on March 15 and continue his campaign, he said.