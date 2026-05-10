Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Saturday criticised its long-term ally Congress for “severing its relationship” with his party in a “single day”, and thanked the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for remaining part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), despite their decision to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the next state government.

Stalin slams Cong for severing ties; lauds Left, VCK

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“After the election results were announced, you have been seeing the events that are unfolding. The Assembly election results were come out in such a way that no single party obtained the majority to form a government,” Stalin said in a statement posted on X, soon after the after the TVK received the support of the VCK’s two MLAs, paving the way for the formation of its coalition government in the state.

The TVK, which secured 108 seats in a spectacular assembly debut, now has the backing of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML. While the initial total tally reached 121, TVK chief Vijay—who won two seats—will resign from one, bringing the party’s effective strength to 107. Consequently, the TVK-led coalition will hold 120 seats in the 234-member House, comfortably passing the majority mark of 118.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the DMK won 59 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the DMK won 59 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maintaining that the DMK-led SPA did not secure enough seats to form a government in the state, he said, “We have secured a significant number of votes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maintaining that the DMK-led SPA did not secure enough seats to form a government in the state, he said, “We have secured a significant number of votes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to an earlier media interview, he said: “I had already mentioned in an interview given to the media that we will not be a hindrance to the formation of new government and the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to an earlier media interview, he said: “I had already mentioned in an interview given to the media that we will not be a hindrance to the formation of new government and the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He asserted that, during a meeting of party legislators, he prioritised the party’s welfare and vowed to decide on a course of action only after consulting the executive headquarters. “In a situation, where no one obtained the majority to form a government, many people suggested alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision the allied parties took, I intended to respect their decision, work in integration and ensure a stable government is formed. My thought was that we should not pave the way for another election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that, during a meeting of party legislators, he prioritised the party’s welfare and vowed to decide on a course of action only after consulting the executive headquarters. “In a situation, where no one obtained the majority to form a government, many people suggested alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision the allied parties took, I intended to respect their decision, work in integration and ensure a stable government is formed. My thought was that we should not pave the way for another election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Criticising long-term ally Congress, Stalin said, “The legislators of Congress who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam (the DMK’s headquarters) to express their gratitude. In a single day, the Congress party left, severing its relationship with the DMK.”

HT reached out to Congress leaders for a response but couldn’t get an immediate reaction.

He further highlighted the stance of the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, noting that while they are supporting the TVK to avoid a “critical crisis” and would continue to be under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on a “policy level basis”. He added that “this expression of the spirit of comradeship shows the faith they have in the DMK, which is strong in its principles”.

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CPI, CPI (M), IUML and VCK contested the 2026 polls as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

He also extended his gratitude to IUML national president Khader Mohideen, MDMK Chief Vaiko, DMDK General Secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth, and MMK Chief Jawahirullah.

Reflecting on his tenure, Stalin claimed the DMK has developed Tamil Nadu across all sectors and made the state prosperous. “We have paved the way for every individual to benefit through numerous schemes.”

“It is my personal wish that the incoming new government should continue those schemes, which possess visionary thinking and resourceful planning,” he added.

He further urged the new administration to prioritise the ongoing welfare of women, youth, students, and marginalised communities. “I request the new government to function with this in mind. I once again convey my best wishes to the new government that is to be formed” he said.

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