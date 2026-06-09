...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Stalin's 3-month survival remarks on TVK govt not made with intent to topple it, says DMK

Stalin's 3-month survival remarks on TVK govt not made with intent to topple it, says DMK

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 01:14 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Chennai, The DMK on Tuesday sought to clarify party chief M K Stalin's remarks on the TVK government's survival, saying his comments that the C Joseph Vijay-led dispensation would not continue for more than three months were not borne out of any intent to topple the government.

Stalin's 3-month survival remarks on TVK govt not made with intent to topple it, says DMK

DMK senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu said there was no "intent to dissolve or topple the government," behind Stalin's remarks.

Stalin on Sunday claimed that the TVK government in Tamil Nadu may not survive beyond three months.

"I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," the former chief minister had said.

Thennarasu claimed "Stalin had stated that we would not criticise the current government for six months and he remarked that the government was proceeding in such a precarious condition that it might not even last three months."

He said that it has been a month since the new government took office in Tamil Nadu and during this period, TV and newspaper reports were dominated by murders, robberies, sexual assaults, and drug trafficking.

"Functionaries of the ruling party itself are implicated in various criminal incidents," he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chennai dmk ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Stalin's 3-month survival remarks on TVK govt not made with intent to topple it, says DMK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.