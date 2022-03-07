Stalker attacks 39-year-old woman with acid in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A 39-year-old woman came under an acid attack by an alleged stalker in Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad on Sunday night after she rejected the advances made by the accused towards her, police said.

The woman, a resident of Ghatlodia, is a caretaker at a residential society near Nani Lakhudi Talav in Naranpura area and the accused Shiva Nayak is an auto rickshaw driver, according to a police official at Ghatlodia police station.

The accused used to pick and drop the victim for work from her house every morning and they exchanged phone numbers in the process, the official said. The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that the accused approached her for friendship, which she turned down. On Sunday night, Nayak followed the victim while she was returning from her workplace and threatened to kill her. “He then threw acid on her that left burn injuries on her chest. The victim suffered about 15% burn injuries on her body. She is being treated in a hospital and her statement has been recorded. We are on the lookout for the accused,” the official said.

The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 326A for acid attack, 354D for stalking and 506 (1) for criminal intimidation, the official added.