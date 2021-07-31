Stalker shoots dental student, kills self: police

Thiruvananthapuram: A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead a final-year dental student before killing himself at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday, police said, adding that the woman had earlier complained of stalking and harassment against the man.

K Karthick, superintendent of police, Ernakulam rural, who identified the stalker as A Rakhil (32), said both stalker and the 24-year-old woman were from Kannur district in north Kerala. Karthick, who visited the spot, told the reporters that the incident took place around 3.30 pm, adding that ballistic experts have been called to examine the revolver used by the stalker.

“We have sought the help of ballistic experts to find out details of revolver. We are also in touch with relatives of both,” the SP said.

The woman was a final-year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Kothamangalam. Local residents said Rakhil was staying near the paying guest accommodation of the victim in the guise of a businessman for more than a month.

“While we were having lunch, he barged into the dining room and entered into an argument with her. He later dragged her to a nearby room and bolted it. When we cried for help, we heard two sounds. Later these sounds repeated,” said one of her roommates. Later both were found in the pool of blood, she added. Police said both were declared brought dead at a hospital.

The woman was staying with two other students on the first floor of the rented property near the college.

Relatives of the victim said earlier a complain was registered in Kannur district after Rakhil stalked and harassed her. They further said that he was warned by officials who called him to the police station, where he had given an undertaking that he will not harass her. They said they have no idea about the immediate provocation behind the murder. Police said they have started an investigation on how he got the revolver and whether he got help from any other person.