Stalker who shot at 17-year-old girl in Faridabad arrested

Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested the man who allegedly stalked and shot a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight in Faridabad. The accused reportedly confessed to attacking the victim, who was on her way back from the library. According to the police, the accused admitted to harassing the girl.

The accused arrested has been identified as Jitendra alias Jatin Mangla, aged 30, who confessed during the investigation that he fired shots at the victim in a fit of rage after she refused to talk to him, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

On Monday evening, the Class 12 student was shot while on her way back from the library in Faridabad's Shyam Colony.

The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral, in which the stalker can be seen waiting for the girl on the street before walking up to her and shooting her at point-blank range. One bullet struck the teen's shoulder while another grazed her abdomen.

The girl is under treatment at a hospital and is in stable condition. Following the incident, an FIR on the matter was registered at the City Ballabgarh police station.

The accused, Jatin Mangla, is a resident of Sarmathla village near Gurugram's Sohna and was arrested by a team of the crime branch, police said further.

The police said that during interrogation, Mangla revealed that he worked in the accounting department at Rawal Institute College, Jakhopur in Faridabad. In 2024, he met the girl and subsequently started harassing her despite the girl's objections.

“On November 3, he followed her and asked to speak, but she refused. Enraged, he shot her,” said a Faridabad Police spokesperson, adding that the accused is being questioned further.

The victim was a Class 12 science student and is currently preparing for the JEE. On the day of the incident, she was out with a friend near the library around 5.20 pm when the accused arrived on a bike, shot at her and fled.

Earlier, police informed that the accused used to visit the same library for his studies, where he first met the girl. He had been harassing her for several months, repeatedly pestering her to speak to him.