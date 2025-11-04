Faridabad boy shoots at 17-year-old girl. Reason: She stopped talking to him

A 19-year-old boy has been booked for attempted murder after he allegedly shot and injured a 17-year-old girl from close range while she was returning home from a private library in Ballabgarh’s Shyam Colony, Faridabad, on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. Police have formed multiple teams to catch the accused. (HT Photo/Representational)

The victim, a Class XII student at a private school, sustained bullet and splinter injuries on her left forearm and shoulder, officials said.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is stated to be stable.

According to police, the suspect threw his country-made pistol at the spot and fled the scene on a motorcycle after the shooting. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, officers added.

Inspector Shamsher Singh, station house officer of City Ballabgarh police station, said the incident occurred between 5 pm and 5.30 pm on Monday.

“In her statement, the girl said she had known the accused for about a year, as he also visited the same library to study. However, she had stopped speaking to him about two weeks ago, which appears to have angered him,” Singh said.

He added that the boy opened fire after the girl rejected his advances. “CCTV footage shows he tried to shoot her in the head from very close range but missed. The girl miraculously survived with bullet and splinter injuries,” Singh said.

Police said the suspect was lying in wait outside the library before attacking her. The weapon used - a country-made pistol - was recovered from the spot.

Based on the victim’s statement, an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at City Ballabgarh police station on Monday night.