Shocking video shows stalker shooting at girl in broad daylight in Faridabad

[Video can be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised]

The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable, police said, adding that the boy - who remains at large - is known to her.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the boy waiting near a motorbike as the girl - a Class 12 student - walks on opposite side while speaking on the phone. The boy then goes towards the girl and opens fire at her, making the passersby run away in panic as the she appears to be in pain.

A boy was caught on camera shooting at a girl he was stalking near her house while she was returning from library in Haryana's Faridabad . Police said the incident, that was captured on a CCTV camera, took place on Monday evening.

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 5:30 pm on Monday.

Investigators, cited in a separate HT report, said that victim, a student in a private school, sustained bullet and splinter injuries in her left forearm and shoulder.

‘Girl stopped talking to him for fortnight’ The suspect had thrown his country-made pistol at the spot and fled on a motorcycle after the incident, police said. Multiple teams are carrying out raids to arrest him, officials said.

Inspector Shamsher Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the City Ballabgarh police station, said, “In her statement, the injured girl told the police that she knew the boy for almost a year as he also used to reach the library for study. However, she had stopped talking with him for almost a fortnight which had irked him,” he said.

Singh said that after she didn’t entertain him and his advances in the friendship, the boy opened fire on the girl with the motive to kill her.

“CCTV footage clearly shows that he had tried to shoot her in the head from a very close range but he missed the target and the girl miraculously survived with bullet and splinter injuries in her left forearm and shoulder,” he was quoted as saying in the HT report.

Those probing the case said that the suspect was waiting for the girl to come out of the library to attack her. His country-made pistol used in the firing was recovered from the spot.

An attempt to murder case was registered against the suspect based on the girl’s statement at City Ballabgarh police station on Monday night.

Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed in two separate unrelated incidents from the city last week.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the waist while chasing bike-borne snatchers who had allegedly stolen his mobile phone in the Sanjay Colony area, PTI quoted police as saying.

The injured, Himanshu Verma, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Sector 23, was admitted to a private hospital and was critical.

In the second incident, a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a knife outside his school in Dabua Colony on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Utkarsh, a Class 9 student of Vishwas Convent School, sustained deep stab wounds on his chest and arm. He was admitted to a private hospital, officials said.