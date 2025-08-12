Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Starved hundreds to death’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt for ‘silence’ on Israeli attacks in Gaza

PTI |
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 12:30 pm IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

The Congress general secretary said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

"It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she said in a post on X.

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka Gandhi asserted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she said.

In another post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the "cold blooded murder" of five Al Jazeera journalists is another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil, and asserted that the immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

"The cold blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state, the Congress general secretary said.

"In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned Sunday's air strike targeting the journalists' tent in grave breach of international humanitarian law.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Starved hundreds to death’: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt for ‘silence’ on Israeli attacks in Gaza
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On