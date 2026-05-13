State CMs reduce convoy size following PM Modi’s appeal for saving fuel

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to reduce his convoy size, several Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled states have announced measures to cut down on consumption of fuel amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also announced a reduction in the use of vehicles that will be used for official purposes. (PTI file)

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In Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an immediate 50% reduction in the fleet of vehicles for himself and his cabinet, said people aware of the details.

He has asked ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives to use public transport for one day every week. Pitching for allowing ‘Work From Home’ (WFH), he has asked institutions employing a large number of personnel to offer two days of WFH per week.

Additionally, 50% of internal meetings in the state secretariat and directorate should also be conducted virtually, the CM said.

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav has announced that the number of vehicles for his convoy will be reduced and urged the ministers to follow suit.

Also Read: PM Modi asks SPG to reduce convoy size as austerity step amid West Asia conflict

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also announced a reduction in the use of vehicles that will be used for official purposes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also announced a reduction in the use of vehicles that will be used for official purposes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, she said, the PM has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people’s movement, in view of the current global situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, she said, the PM has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people’s movement, in view of the current global situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “...In internalizing this important appeal of Hon’ble Prime Minister, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I and all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritize carpooling and public transport,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “...In internalizing this important appeal of Hon’ble Prime Minister, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I and all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritize carpooling and public transport,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Rajasthan, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also directed that convoys be reduced and vehicles used for security should also be rationalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Rajasthan, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also directed that convoys be reduced and vehicles used for security should also be rationalised. {{/usCountry}}

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In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that ministers will need to obtain prior approval from him for using government aircraft, and to restrict non-essential air travel.

According to a person aware of the details, Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devrat has announced that he will travel within the state in trains and public transport instead of helicopters and taking flights, the state’s deputy CM, Harsh Sanghvi has cancelled his US trip, after PM Modi’s appeal for reducing foreign travel.

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