From Ram temple to Pokhran N-tests, Yogi raises pitch on religion and nationalism

Delivering a strong message on religion, nationalism and development, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said he would not sit quietly if religion was attacked. Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

He also cautioned people against knowingly or unknowingly harming the nation or religion, saying that damage caused to faith and culture could never truly be compensated.

He was addressing a gathering at Shri Shiv Gorakhnath Ashram at Bhagwanpur Nangal village of Baghpat district where he attended the Navnath idol consecration ceremony.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, “A grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. Could anyone stop it? No one could stop it.”

Its successful construction reflected the strength and faith of Sanatan Dharma, he said.

The chief minister also launched a sharp attack on Opposition leaders, particularly targeting Akhilesh Yadav without directly naming him. He remarked that some leaders secretly took the COVID-19 vaccine but publicly denied it, and similarly took a dip at the Sangam but later refused to acknowledge it.

“When they had the opportunity to work, they did nothing,” he said.

Connecting the event at the ashram with major moments in India’s religious and national history, he noted that the day marked the sacred occasion of the re-consecration of the Somnath Temple. The chief minister also recalled India’s nuclear tests at Pokhran conducted under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that on this day (May 11, 1998) India had emerged as a major nuclear power after carrying out three nuclear explosions under Operation Shakti.

He also asserted that Hindu civilization never imposed its rule on others or occupied land through force.

“When we never forcibly ruled others or captured their land, how could this country tolerate invasions against itself?” he said.

Calling Baghpat an ancient and historically significant land, the chief minister said the district was associated with the Mahabharata period. He mentioned that Baghpat was among the five villages Lord Krishna had sought from the Kauravas on behalf of the Pandavas before the Kurukshetra war.

Adityanath said that when he had visited the area four years ago, it was a relatively small religious centre, but it had now developed into an important pilgrimage destination.

Referring to former Mumbai police commissioner and ex-Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, he said an educated Jat from this very land had risen to hold one of the country’s top police positions. He also praised Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, saying that under his leadership, the central and state governments were jointly setting new development benchmarks while preserving heritage and tradition.

He said that earlier there were very few recruitments in districts like Baghpat, but now thousands of youths were getting government jobs without discrimination.

Following the speech, Adityanath participated in the consecration rituals of the Navnath idols, offered prayers at the ashram temple complex, and joined the community feast organised on the occasion. Seers from the Nath sect and regional BJP leaders were also present at the event.

The Shri Shiv Gorakhnath Ashram is believed to have a history spanning nearly 400 years.

Spread across nearly 23 bighas, the ashram houses several temples. The samadhis of Baba Chhote Nath and Baba Lichchi Nath are regarded as the spiritual core of the ashram.

Officials said that beautification and development work worth ₹6.16 crore was carried out at the ashram in 2022 through the Uttar Pradesh tourism department. The ashram gained wider national recognition after Adityanath’s visit in 2023.