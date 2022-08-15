State Cong unit holds ‘Freedom March’ in B’luru

In a show of strength, the Karnataka unit of Congress on Monday carried out its ‘Freedom March’ in Bengaluru as thousands of party workers took part in the event.

The 7-km march started from Sangolli Rayanna circle and ended at National College Grounds in almost four hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a huge turnout on August 3 in Davangere on Siddaramaiah’s birthday, the Freedom March was seen as an effort on the part of state Congress president DK Shivakumar to make a statement that he too was capable of bringing in large crowds.

“This mega conglomeration of people led by Karnataka Congress committee chief D K Shivakumar created a record of the biggest gathering celebrating India’s Independence Day in its independent history. Kannadigas from all over the state participated in this march in huge numbers,” a statement from Shivakumar’s office read.

It is no secret that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are locked in a battle for dominance with the former clearly enjoying the upper hand as several legislators have openly backed him for the top chair if the Congress does return to power on its own in next year’s assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We feel proud while hoisting our national flag. The Congress party leaders and our forefathers Dadabhai Narojii, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhash Chandra Bose fought for an egalitarian India, a socialist country where every community gets its due. These freedom fighters would have never appreciated the divisions being created today in the name of religion,” Shivakumar said. The BJP targets the Nehru-Gandhi family as the saffron party has no history of participation in the freedom struggle and they are “jealous” of their legacy, he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also said that the people must remember that India got freedom after a lot of bloodshed when thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the cause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We should remember our history, the sacrifices of our freedom fighters who laid down their lives so that their future generations could venture into a free country. We should never forget or disrespect them. Anyone discriminating against these freedom fighters is doing injustice which is not right,” Siddaramaiah said, in a veiled attack on BJP.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had also taken a jibe at the government in her Independence Day wish, a day after a row erupted after BJP dropped Nehru from its Har Ghar Tiranga advertisement in Karnataka. “Friends, we have achieved a lot in the last 75 years but today’s narcissistic government is busy downplaying the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the country’s glorious achievements, which can never be accepted,” Sonia Gandhi’s message read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sonia Gandhi should be the last person to lecture about Democracy. Her achievements so far include: Running CONgress as its owner. Looting CONgress along with her son.. Ruling India through a Puppet. Plotting against India with the Chinese. Siding with Anti-Nationals,” CT Ravi, the BJP’s national general secretary retorted back on Twitter.