State Covid fatality rate lowest this month: Govt

Bengaluru Even as Karnataka recorded a 100% increase in the weekly number of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last week, government data suggests that the state’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) this month was the lowest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

CFR refers to the number of deaths reported per 100 cases. In April so far, Karnataka’s CFR is 0.45%. In comparison, in April 2020, the CFR in Karnataka was 4.09%.

According to government data, between April 6 and April 12, as many as 284 patients died due to Covid-19 in the state, including 188 in Bengaluru. In comparison, between March 30 and April 5, the state reported 137 Covid-19 deaths, including 77 in Bengaluru.

“There has been over a 100% increase in the number of deaths in the state over the last week and in Bengaluru, percentage (increase in Covid-19 deaths) is around 150%. What is even more worrying is that young people are also losing their lives. If you look at the number of deaths reported on April 11 (Sunday), there are 33-year-old and two 38-year-olds. This is a matter of concern,” a member of the state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19, said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the matter was taken up with state health minister K Sudhakar during a review meeting on Sunday.

A senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official, meanwhile, pointed out that a large number of patients died soon after getting hospitalised. Out of the 54 deaths reported on Monday in the state, 27 were those who died within 24 hours of getting admitted to the hospital. “This means that most of the cases are coming to the hospital after their situation get worse. In most cases, by the time a patient reached the hospital, there is very little that doctors can do. We have informed the authorities about the same,” the BBMP official said.

People need to get tested quickly and not wait for symptoms to become worse, said experts.

“The government has opened several fever clinics across the city and across the state. People should make use of them. We have asked the employees there to check all parameters of patients coming for a check-up and admit those who require insensitive treatment,” Sudhakar told HT on Tuesday.

He added that the government will focus on accelerating the vaccination drive in the state. “We have already launched awareness campaigns to get more people vaccinate themselves. At the same time, we are aware of the increasing cases in the state, and we have ensured that 50% of beds in hospitals are made available for Covid-19,” he added.