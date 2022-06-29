State issues fresh guidelines to contain spike in Covid cases

The Karnataka government on Tuesday released a new set of guidelines to contain the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state and particularly in Bengaluru.

“Considering the gradual rise of Covid 19 cases in Bangalore city from 10 June 2022 onwards, it is imperative to comply with the updated guidelines as mentioned below for testing, isolation, treatment, quarantine for clusters in apartments/offices/educational institutions,” according to a statement issued by the health department on Tuesday.

The government has directed that local health authorities will start testing people in any apartment complexes where there is a cluster of cases and the same will be sent to genomic sequencing.

Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said in a post on Twitter: “In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic. Get your booster doses and follow appropriate Covid behaviour.”

The guidelines come at a time when Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has seen a sharp rise in Covid cases since May 20.

There were 968 new infections reported on Tuesday, which includes some backlogs from the past two days which were not calculated due to technical difficulties. The positivity rate in Karnataka on June 27 stood at 5.44% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.69%. There was one death reported on Tuesday.

There were 887 new infections in Bengaluru, taking its total active caseload to 4682 out of the total 4918 in the state.

All high risk asymptomatic, like those above 60 years of age and/or co-morbid, shall also be tested by RT-PCR. Large scale mass testing of the asymptomatics is not recommended, except if he/she is a primary contact. Strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking etc in common areas should be ensured,” according to the guidelines.

The government has specified measures for domestic help as well which includes restrictions that the domestic help shall be below 60 years of age, asymptomatic, wear N-95 mask while working and preferred to have taken at least two doses of vaccine.

“The facilities in the common areas like club house, swimming pool, reading rooms, sports room, association office, etc. shall be closed till the recovery of the last case of Covid 19. In the cluster subsequently the facilities shall be sanitized using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution (1 hour contact period) and could be reused later on,” the government added.

The government added that there is no need to seal down any portion of the apartment during this period. The health department has stated that anyone with Covid symptoms should not attend office or college.

There are guidelines issued for schools up to 12th standard.

“It should be informed that those with Covid symptoms shall not attend school, Instead they go in for RAT testing and if positive, isolate and be managed as per State protocol. If RAT negative, give sample for RT-PCR, isolate, await results of the test and act accordingly. If clusters/ out breaks are reported all symptomatic shall be tested by RAT and those positive, isolated and managed as per state guidelines Like home isolation/CCC/hospitalization depending on the medical condition of the Covid positive person,” the government added.

