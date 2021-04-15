State records highest 1-day spike, most cases in B’luru

Bengaluru

Both Karnataka and its capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday reported their highest single-day spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising alarm bells over a rapidly deteriorating health crisis in the southern state.

According to the state health department’s daily bulletin, Karnataka recorded its highest ever single-day total of 11,625 on Wednesday, beating its previous high of 10,913 recorded on October 9 last year, which was considered the peak of the pandemic in the state. With the new spike, the state’s active caseload jumped to 85,840.

Bengaluru once again accounted for the maximum 8,155 Covid-19 cases, also the highest for the city, taking its active caseload to 63,167.

While the state reported a total of 38 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, Bengaluru accounted for 23 of them, the health bulletin added.

More serious was the fact that the Covid-19 positivity rate inched closer to 10% across the state, the daily stated.

While the chief minister BS Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out a lockdown, it is firm on increasing restrictions “after the elections”, referring to the April 17 bypolls in Basavakalyan, Maski and Belagavi.

Though Yediyurappa has imposed night restrictions in at least seven districts, including Bengaluru, and has cracked down on individual offenders for not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, the government has given a free hand for the election campaigning to carry on unhindered, experts said.

A large number of people have been taking part in election campaigns in the three constituencies, which, incidentally, have seen a spike after the bypolls were announced on March 17.

Basavakalyan is in Bidar district, which reported 290 new infections on Wednesday, taking its active case count to 2,144. Belagavi reported 107 new infections and its active case count reached up to 661. Raichuru, under which Maski constituency falls, reported 65 new infections that took its active case count to 491.