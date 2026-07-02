State to consider govt-backed OTT platform: DK Shivakumar

The Karnataka government will examine introducing a government backed OTT platform for Kannada films, formulate a new film policy and consider a series of measures aimed at supporting the State’s film industry, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday after meeting representatives of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

India News

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The delegation, led by Chamber president Dr Jayamala, submitted a memorandum seeking a comprehensive new film policy, higher subsidies for Kannada films, establishment of a film archive, amendments to the Cinematography Act, financial assistance for modernising single screen theatres, release of funds for the proposed Film City in Mysuru and allotment of five acres of BDA land for construction of residential flats for members of the film industry.

Responding to the demands, Shivakumar said the government would study the proposals and consider how it could extend support. “We will examine how the government can assist the Kannada film industry and take appropriate decisions on the requests placed before us,” he said.

The Chamber said the State continues to follow its 2011 film policy despite sweeping technological changes over the past 15 years. It sought a revised policy covering OTT and digital distribution, artificial intelligence, protection of Kannada cinema, support for small-budget films, welfare measures for artists and workers, preservation of cinema heritage and expansion into global markets.

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{{^usCountry}} The memorandum also proposed a State-run OTT platform, saying many multinational streaming services do not acquire low-budget Kannada films despite more than 250 Kannada films being released annually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memorandum also proposed a State-run OTT platform, saying many multinational streaming services do not acquire low-budget Kannada films despite more than 250 Kannada films being released annually. {{/usCountry}}

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On the proposed film policy, Shivakumar said discussions would be initiated to frame a comprehensive policy that reflects changes in the industry. “We will hold discussions on bringing a new film policy. Suitable steps will also be taken regarding increasing subsidies, starting a film archive and commencing this year’s State Film Awards process,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department to examine the release of the funds already announced for the proposed Film City project. “Necessary action will be taken regarding the release of the funds announced for the Film City project,” he said.