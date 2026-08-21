The Karnataka government will recommend rejection of the draft notification based on the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats, forest minister Ramalinga Reddy told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

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The issue was raised during a discussion under Rule 69 by Virajpet MLA and chief minister’s political secretary AS Ponnanna, who highlighted concerns among farmers and residents of Kodagu and other Malnad districts over the latest draft notification issued by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on July 26.

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Ponnanna said the proposed notification had created anxiety among thousands of families living in the Western Ghats and urged the government to adopt a clear stand against its implementation.

Reacting to him minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Kasturirangan report would have implications for 39 taluks across 10 districts in Karnataka. He said the state had earlier opposed the recommendations and would once again recommend their rejection. The state has 60 days to submit its objections to the draft notification.

The Kasturirangan committee was constituted after widespread opposition to the Gadgil report on protecting the Western Ghats. The Gadgil committee submitted report on August 11, 2011 while Kasturi Rangans committee submitted report on April 15, 2013. Kasturi Rangans committee recommended identifying ecologically sensitive areas and restricting activities such as mining, quarrying and certain large infrastructure and industrial projects.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed restrictions have triggered opposition from residents and elected representatives in several Western Ghats districts, who fear that stringent environmental regulations could affect agriculture, construction, infrastructure development and livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed restrictions have triggered opposition from residents and elected representatives in several Western Ghats districts, who fear that stringent environmental regulations could affect agriculture, construction, infrastructure development and livelihoods. {{/usCountry}}

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The Karnataka government’s decision to recommend rejection is expected to strengthen its stand against implementation of the report in the state.

Speaking to reporters , Ponnanna said the issue should have been treated as a matter concerning farmers and residents rather than being politicised.

“Today, the Kasturirangan report was discussed in the Assembly under Rule 69. The Union government issued a draft notification on July 26, 2026, and it has created fear among thousands of villagers in the Malnad region. We wanted the assembly to discuss the issue and send a clear message to the Centre,” he added.

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