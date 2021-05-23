Home / India News / States extend curbs as surge continues
States extend curbs as surge continues

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also extended the ‘corona curfew’ till May 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases. The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 24.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/ Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Flyover wears a deserted look during Covid-induced lockdown in Nagpur, Saturday. May 22, 2021.(PTI)

States across the country on Saturday extended restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus disease (Covidi-19) cases.

Tamil Nadu, which recorded 35,873 cases in the last 24 hours, extended the lockdown enforced to check the spread of the pandemic. Chief minister MK Stalin announced that the ongoing lockdown, slated to end on May 24, will continue for another week in the state. Among southern states, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have already extended their lockdown, while Andhra Pradesh will continue to have a curfew.

The Uttar Pradesh government also extended the partial corona curfew by a week till May 31, chief minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

“The partial corona curfew gave a positive outcome statewide and it has been helping in breaking the chain of infection. The people, too, have been cooperating well. The number of active cases of corona has been falling steadily. Considering this, the government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew till 7am on May 31,” he said. “Vaccination, industrial activities, medical and health-related services and movement, and other important and essential services will continue,” the chief minister added. The state recorded 5,964 cases on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also extended the ‘corona curfew’ till May 31 in the wake of a surge in Covid cases. The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 24.

“The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet. The region reported 3,408 cases on Saturday.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters till May 31. Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended the restrictions till month end.

(With inputs from agencies)

