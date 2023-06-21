‘Statesman-like appeal’: Shashi Tharoor on Sonia Gandhi's ‘peace’ appeal in Manipur

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday backed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's peace appeal in Manipur, saying that it is a “statesman-like appeal to restore normalcy”. “What Sonia Gandhi is talking about is a human tragedy where not only a large number of lives have been lost, but also many people had to flee their homes, their homes have been destroyed,” he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File photo)

"…It's a terrible human situation and she has called attention to that. It is our duty to help them (Manipur) restore normalcy,” Tharoor said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor questioned the internet shutdown in the violence-hit state. “India is rightly proud of its tech stack and the use of the Internet for so many purposes, from banking to e-governance. Then why has it shut the Internet down in Manipur for two months, adding to the miseries of the people, with no impact on mob violence? This reflexive resort to Internet shutdowns must stop. We hold a dubious world record, for the largest number & longest duration of Internet shutdowns anywhere on the planet,” he tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi's appeal

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday issued a video message appealing for peace in Manipur and urged the people of the violence-hit state to rebuild trust and emerge stronger from the trial. “It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness,” she said.

“Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land. It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal,” she said in her 2.5-minute video message.

She added, “I appeal for peace and harmony. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal."

Manipur violence

Violence in Manipur first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence, while thousands fled their homes. After a fresh firing was reported in the state on Tuesday, the state government extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25.

