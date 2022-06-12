Step up measures to contain spread of Covid: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to officials

Measures should be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and facilities to treat patients should be kept ready following a rise in fresh infections, chief minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The chief minister, who chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state with stakeholders, advised various departments, including health and family welfare, and local administration to join hands in containing the virus spread.

Witnessing a sharp increase in new cases, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 219 cases, pushing the overall tally to 3,456,916 while death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 till date.

With the emergence of Covid-19 clusters in Chennai and neighbouring districts, Stalin directed the health department officials to test all the members who took part in a function if an individual who has attended it has developed symptoms of the disease.

Necessary awareness campaigns on adhering to Covid-19 protocols, such as wearing a facial mask and maintaining social distancing, should be undertaken, the chief minister said in a press release.

Noting that the vaccination is the only weapon to fight against the virus, he said the government was firm in administering the vaccine shots to every individual in the state.

According to him, 93.82 per cent of people in the state have received first dose while 82.94 per cent the second dose.

“About 43 lakh people were yet to receive the first dose and 1.20 crore second dose. These people should be encouraged to get vaccinated by educating them on the benefits of vaccination,” he said.