Home / India News / Stone pelting to now cost security clearance for passport, govt services in J&K
Any person found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance, the government said.(AP/Picture for representation)
Any person found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance, the government said.(AP/Picture for representation)
india news

Stone pelting to now cost security clearance for passport, govt services in J&K

A circular from the SSP of the CID directed all field units to ensure that all such verification be corroborated with local police and also refer to digital evidence.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:19 PM IST

The government of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir has issued an order stating there will be no security clearance to those found involved in law and order and stone pelting cases and other crimes "prejudicial to the security of the State" for passport verification and government schemes and services.

A circular from the SSP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch, Kashmir, directed all field units to ensure that all such verification be corroborated with local police. Officials have also been asked to refer to digital evidence like CCTV footage and photographs.

It must be ensured that “during verification related to passport, service, and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject’s involvement with law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and the same must be corroborated with local police station records”.

“Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police and security forces and security agencies shall be referred to,” the order further read. Any person found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance.

An earlier amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, had mandated a “satisfactory” CID report to land a government job.

It has also been made compulsory to disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The moves came weeks after some government officials were dismissed from service over alleged anti-State activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stone pelting in kashmir stone pelting jammu and kashmir govt + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.