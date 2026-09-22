‘Stones, bottles thrown’: Gaurav Gogoi alleges convoy attacked by BJP ‘workers’ in Assam

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday alleged that BJP workers attacked a convoy carrying him, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior party leaders with stones and bottles while they were travelling to an election meeting in Nagaon’s Samaguri constituency, even as the party demanded an investigation into the assault.

Along with Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior party leaders were also in the convoy at the time of the attack. (ANI)

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The alleged attack took place in the Borma area of Samaguri as the convoy was heading towards the Lorimukh area for an election meeting in support of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

Congress alleged that BJP supporters had waved black flags and raised “Go Back” slogans as the Congress convoy passed through the area before stones were allegedly thrown at vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just now while heading to an election rally in Nagaon, Assam BJP workers attacked the car in which former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and myself were travelling with stones and bottles,” the Congress leader said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just now while heading to an election rally in Nagaon, Assam BJP workers attacked the car in which former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and myself were travelling with stones and bottles,” the Congress leader said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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HT reached out to Nagaon SSP for a reaction, but couldn’t get an immediate response. Later in the day, Gogoi filed a complaint at Nagaon Sadar Police Station over the alleged attack.